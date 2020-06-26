Lightning strikes UP, Bihar; 110 dead in 2 days, 32 injured

Patna/Lucknow: Thunderstorms and lightning have wrought havoc in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the past two days, claiming 110 lives, leaving at least 32 injured and causing widespread damage to property, officials in the two states said on Thursday.



The lightning strikes were more devastating in Bihar, where 83 people have lost their lives since Wednesday, according to the figures released on Thursday by the Disaster Management Department in Patna.

More than 20 people have been injured in these incidents and hospitalised, they said.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, at least 24 people died when they were struck by lightning on Thursday, while 12 were injured, officials said in Lucknow.

Three had perished to lightning strikes in the state on Wednesday, they said. Bihar's Gopalganj district accounted for the maximum number of casualties at 13. Other deaths were reported from Nawada and Madhubani (8 each); Siwan and Bhagalpur (6 each); East Champaran, Darbhanga and Banka (5 each); Khagaria and Aurangabad (3 each); West Champaran, Kishanganj, Jehanabad, Jamui, Purnea, Supaul, Buxar and Kaimur (2 each); and Samastipur, Sheohar, Saran, Sitmarhi, Madhepura (1 each), it said. The lightning has also caused widespread damage to houses and belongings of the residents.

In Uttar Pradesh, nine people were killed in Deoria, six in Prayagraj, three in Ambedkar Nagar, two in Barabanki, and one each in Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Balrampur and Unnao, an official report released in Lucknow said.

PM Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives on Twitter. With agency inputs