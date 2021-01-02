Light rains lash many parts of Punjab, Haryana; Hisar records 2 deg C

Chandigarh: The ongoing cold weather conditions continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Hisar in Haryana recording a low of 2 degrees Celsius.

Many parts of both the states also witnessed overnight rains.

The areas that witnessed rainfall included Chandigarh (0.6 mm), Ambala (2 mm), Karnal (2.8 mm), Sirsa (0.6 mm), Ludhiana (0.4 mm), Patiala (2.2 mm) and Halwara (5 mm).

Hisar's low of 2 degrees Celsius was five notches below normal, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said here.

Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul recorded their respective minimum temperatures at 5.7, 5.8 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively, while the minimum temperatures of Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa were 7.8, 4.7 and 7.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar experienced cold weather conditions at 2.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 3.9 and 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows at 3.7, 6.4, 6.1, 4.2, 5.2 and 3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.



