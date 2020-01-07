Let Us Make New Beginning: JNU Vice Chancellor Amid Outrage Over Attack

New Delhi: The horrific mob attack on students and teachers of Delhi's JNU was "unfortunate and painful", Vice Chancellor Jagadeesh M Kumar told reporters this afternoon, two days after a group of masked goons carrying iron rods and sledgehammers barged into the campus and went on a rampage that left 34 people injured. In his comments Mr Kumar described Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as an institution "known for debates and discussions" and called on students and faculty members to "make a new beginning".

"The incident that took place on January 5 (Sunday) is very unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve to any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University," he said.

Late Sunday evening at least 50 masked individuals entered the JNU campus carrying weapons and large stones and went on a three-hour rampage that left several, including senior faculty members and Aishe Ghosh, the President of the students union injured.

Left-backed students groups and the ABVP, the BJP-linked student group, have exchanged allegations over the attack that also resulted in large-scale destruction of private and university property.

