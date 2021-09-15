Legislators' behaviour tarnished democratic institutions: Om Birla

New Delhi: Incidents of unparliamentary behaviour by public representatives have increased in recent years and tarnished the image of the democratic institutions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.



Underlining that the credibility of legislatures is linked to the conduct and behavior of their members, Birla said, "Privileges which public representatives enjoy come with responsibilities meant for performing their duties as parliamentarians in an effective manner and without any hindrance."

Inaugurating the 81st All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) at Parliament House here, Birla emphasised that the members are expected to observe the highest standards of discipline and decorum, both inside and outside the legislatures.

Expressing his anguish over the rise in incidents of unparliamentary behaviour by public representatives, Birla said that "this has tarnished the image of the democratic institutions."

Birla also called for public representatives to introspect individually and collectively, about their conduct, discipline and decorum.

Emphasising that the smooth functioning of legislatures helps in strengthening democracy, Birla said legislatures should function effectively in public interest in accordance with the rules and conventions.

The Speaker suggested that the agenda for the next conference in 2022 should be "discipline and decorum in democratic institutions and ensuring transparency and accountability in these institutions".

Birla also suggested that a mega-conference of MPs and MLAs may be organised in the country on the completion of 75 years of independence.