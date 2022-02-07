India's nightingale falls silent

Mumbai: Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours here on Sunday, her life and death testimony that the end of an era is not always a cliche and sometimes carries a ring of truth that imprints itself into a lasting memory. She was 92.



Mangeshkar, whose voice stirred millions of hearts everyday and who will forever be counted as one of India's greats with an estimated 25,000 songs in an almost eight-decade career, died in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Sunday morning due to multiple organ failure.

Flames licked the rapidly darkening sky as her brother Hridyanath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre at Shivaji Park and a nation held its collective breath as it were, many searching through their mental — and digital — songbooks to identify their favourite Mangeshkar number.

The haunting strains of 'Rahein Na Rahein Hum, Mehka Karenge', 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' and 'Nam Gum Jaayega' played in the backdrop as politicians, film stars and the many thousands whose lives she had touched with her music paid their last respects to her.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also in Shivaji Park to pay tribute to the singer whose name was written into legend long before she took her last breath. Also, there were Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, MNS supremo Raj Thackeray and actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Earlier in the afternoon, as a flower-bedecked cortege went from her Peddar Road home to Shivaji Park, surging crowds of mourners walked along, many thousands lined the 10-kilometre route and millions tuned into their screens — to say goodbye to the woman who had been an integral part of their lives and to fuse into memory a moment in contemporary history.

Mangeshkar, one of India's most well-known and well-loved personalities who voiced songs for actors down generations, died at 8.12 am, almost a month after she was admitted to hospital with mild Covid symptoms, her doctor said. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

The government announced a two-day "state mourning" for the playback singer, who had a prodigious career in not just Hindi and Marathi but in more than 30 other Indian languages, and across classical and other genres.

Maharashtra government declared a public holiday on February 7.

The national flag will fly at half mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India. There will also be no official entertainment in this period. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to legendary singer.

The Indore-born Mangeshkar is survived by her siblings Meena, Asha, Usha and Hridaynath. Her coffin was draped in the Tricolour and placed on the hearse draped in white flowers with a giant photograph of the singer known as Nightingale of India, Melody Queen or simply Lata Didi.

As millions mourned her and said thank you for your music, the tributes came pouring in with President Ram Nath Kovind and Modi leading a heartbroken nation in remembering her.

But hers was an appeal that transcended boundaries. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapakse and Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari were among those who condoled the death of the singing maestro.

The film world she had worked with for decades expressed its condolences too.

Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award and multiple National Film Awards.

Such was the pull of her voice that Bade Ghulam Ali sahab, a musician that Mangeshkar greatly admired, is believed to have said, 'Kambakhq Kabhi Besuree Hee Nahee Hoti; (She can never be out of tune).

Many, including some of the biggest musicians and actors, equated her voice with that of 'goddess Saraswati'. And fate willed it that she died a day after Saraswati Puja.

Mangeshkar acknowledged the love but remained humble till the end.

"Some people call me 'Saraswati' or say that I have her blessings. It is their blessing that people like whatever I sing. Otherwise, who am I? I am nothing. There have been better singers than me and some of them are not even with us, she once said.