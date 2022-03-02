Leave Kharkiv immediately: Indian embassy in Ukraine to Indians

New Delhi: In an urgent advisory, the India embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday asked all Indians stranded in Kharkiv to leave the conflict zone immediately.



The embassy asked Indians to proceed to settlements in Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible.

"For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately repeat immediately in the light of the detriorating situation. They should proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible for their safety," the embassy said.

"Under all circumstances, they must reach these settlements by 1800 hours (Ukrainian time) today," it said.

The advisory did not specify where these places are but according to Google Maps, they appear to be on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

The advisory came amid raging fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in intense shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday.