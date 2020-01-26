Learning Assamese till Class 10 must for Assam govt jobs: Edu Minister
Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the Assamese will be made a compulsory subject in all schools of the state and only those who have studied the language till Class 10 will be eligible for its government jobs.
Sarma, however, clarified that the rule will be applicable to all areas in the state, barring the three Barak Valley districts and the Bodoland Territorial Autonomous Districts (BTAD), where similar clauses will be introduced for Bengali and Bodo languages respectively.
The state cabinet has taken a decision to make Assamese a mandatory subject in all mediums of schools and a bill will be tabled in the Assembly in this regard during the Budget session, the minister told reporters on Saturday.
He also said that his two children, who study outside the state, will not be eligible for any Assam government job as they have not studied the language in school.
Sarma said the state will spend Rs 3,000 crore to revamp education infrastructure in the state.
