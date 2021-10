Panaji: Tennis veteran Leander Paes on Friday joined the Trinamool Congress in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here.

Banerjee, who is in the coastal state on a three-day visit, welcomed Paes into the party fold.



Senior actor and activist Nafisa Ali, who contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata against Banerjee, also joined the party.