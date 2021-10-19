Lawyer shot dead in Shahjahanpur district court

Shahjahanpur (UP): A lawyer was shot dead allegedly by another on the district court premises here on Monday afternoon over an old rivalry, following which four cops were suspended for negligence, police said.

The victim, Bhupendra Singh (58), had filed two dozen cases against Suresh Gupta. Upset over this, Gupta allegedly killed him, they said.

Taking strong exception to a serious crime like murder on the court premises, four police personnel, including an inspector, have been placed under suspension, Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said.

Advocate Bhupendra Singh of Jalalabad tehsil had gone to the third-floor office of ACJM-I of the district court in the afternoon to meet a clerk in connection with some case when a gunshot was heard and he was found dead.