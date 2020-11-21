Lawyer, family of Kerala journalist can meet him in jail, UP govt tells SC

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on Friday that an advocate can meet Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped, in jail to take instructions and signature for representing him in courts of law. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was critical of some media reports of November 16 and termed them unfair, observing that they said that the apex court denied relief to the journalist. There was very unfair reporting about our earlier order. It was said that we denied you relief, said the bench which also comprised Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.



There has been so much misreporting and the court should take note of it, said senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

During the brief hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, opposed the KUWJ contention that Kappan was denied meeting with his lawyers and family members and as a consequence, he could not approach the Allahabad high court for relief.

The law officer said the meeting was not denied earlier also and even now, the lawyer can go and meet him in jail.

Tushar Mehta, learned Solicitor General further states that the Advocate can meet the accused in the Jail where he is lodged to take instructions and the signature in the 'vakalatnama'. This statement is recorded and it is ordered accordingly, the bench said in its order.

It then listed the case for hearing after one week and asked the registry to verify the filing of a counter affidavit by the Uttar Pradesh government in the case.