Lata Mangeshkar, Sussanne Khan, Keerthy Suresh test +ve

Mumbai: Several Bollywood and TV personalities, including legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, interior designer Sussanne Khan, actors Keerthy Suresh, Neha Pendse and Pooja Gor on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.



Mangeshkar, 92, tested positive with mild symptoms and was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai two days ago, her niece Rachna Shah on Tuesday told a national news agency.

"She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we can't take a chance. As a family we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care," Shah said. Mangeshkar's niece added that the singer "will be fine", but will take time for full recovery from COVID-19, considering her age.

Wishing a speedy recovery of Lata Mangeshkar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Praying for the speedy recovery of @mangeshkarlata ji".

Meanwhile, Khan, 43, said she had contracted the Omicron variant of Coronavirus and was taking necessary precautions.

"After dodging COVID-19 for two years, in the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis," Khan, who is the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, wrote on Instagram.

Suresh said she was experiencing "mild symptoms" after testing positive for the virus.

The "Mahanati" star said she contracted COVID-19 despite taking all "necessary precautions and safety measures".

Pendse, best known for featuring on the TV show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain", said she is under home quarantine since her COVID-19 result came out positive.

"After dodging the virus for two years, I unfortunately have caught it. Results are positive. I am in home quarantine. Have not stepped out or met anyone for the past few days. Being an introvert can be helpful at times," the 37-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya" star Gor also took to Instagram and informed her followers that she has contracted the virus. The 30-year-old actor wrote she was under home isolation.

"Sacred Games" actor Jitendra Joshi also informed his fans that he has contracted the virus and is awaiting his RTPCR report to find out about the type of variant.