Anti-CAA protest: Students from various universities across Delhi join march
New Delhi: Students from various universities across Delhi joined a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Slogans of 'Halla Bol' and 'Chhatra Ekta Zindabad' resonated through the air as they commenced their march.
Students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University took part in the march.
