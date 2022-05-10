Lakhimpur:Priyanka says govt 'bolstered support' for its minister instead of standing with farmers

New Delhi: The most important aspect in the Lakhimpur "farmer massacre" was the "threatening" speech of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra and the BJP government bolstered his support instead of standing with farmers, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Tuesday.



Her attack on the government came a day after the Allahabad High Court said political people holding high positions shouldn't make "irresponsible statements" and need to conduct themselves in a manner befitting their status and the dignity of their office.

The Lucknow bench of the high court made the observation at a hearing during which it rejected the bail pleas of four of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

During the hearing on Monday, the court referred to a special investigation team's conclusion in the charge sheet that had the Union minister not made utterances against farmers a few days before the incident, the violence would not have taken place.

Tagging a media report on the court's observation, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi that the most important aspect of the "Lakhimpur farmer massacre" was the speech of the Minister of State for Home, "threatening" the farmers.

"Instead of standing in favour of farmers, the BJP government bolstered the support of its minister," the Congress general secretary said.

"The fight for justice continues. The victim farmers' families and all of us together will not allow the flame of justice to be extinguished," she asserted.

The court of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh observed, "Political persons holding high offices should make public utterances in a decent language considering its repercussions in society. They should not make irresponsible statements as they are required to conduct themselves befitting their status and dignity of high office which they hold."

The court will hear on May 25 the bail plea of Union minister Mishra's son Ashish, whose bail was earlier cancelled by the Supreme Court.

Four farmers and a journalist were mowed down by vehicles allegedly carrying BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year during a protest over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

In the violence that followed, three people, including two BJP workers, were lynched by an angry crowd.