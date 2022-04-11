Ladakh bridge collapse: Bodies of four workers found

Leh: Four workers were found dead under the debris of an under-construction bridge that collapsed in Nubra sub-division of Ladakh, officials said on Sunday.

A section of the under-construction Shatse Takna bridge near village Diskit in Leh district collapsed around 4 pm on Saturday due to strong gusty winds, trapping six workers, the officials said.

After a joint rescue operation lasting over 12 hours, bodies of four persons were recovered from the scene, while two others were rescued in an injured condition and shifted to hospital, the officials said.

The deceased were identified as Raj Kumar and Varinder of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, Manjeet of Chattisgarh and Love Kumar of Punjab. The injured, Koki Kumar of Rajouri and Raj Kumar of Chhattisgarh, are undergoing treatment, the officials said. Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur closely monitored the rescue operation and had ordered an inquiry into the incident.