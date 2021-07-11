LA Mayor Eric Garcetti nominated as US Ambassador to India

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his Ambassador to India.

If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti, 50, would replace Kenneth Juster, who served as US Ambassador to India during the Trump administration.

Early this week, Juster was appointed as a distinguished fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Announcing the nomination along with several other ambassadors, the White House said Eric M Garcetti has been the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles since 2013, following 12 years as a member of the City Council, including six as Council President.