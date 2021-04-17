Kumbh: 30 seers test positive

HARIDWAR: Kumbh Mela medical official said on Friday that 30 seers in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.



Speaking to a news agency, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Jha said, "30 seers have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, in Haridwar. Medical teams are going to akhadas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from April 17."

The CMO told that among the Covid positive people who are from Haridwar have been sent for home quarantine while those who came from outside are being admitted to hospitals.

Over the last five days, a total of 2,167 people were found positive for Coronavirus in Haridwar — the place where the month-long Kumbh is going on.

Earlier on Friday, seers of other akhadas in Haridwar demanded an apology from Niranjani Akhada for announcing the "conclusion" of the Kumbh Mela in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases, saying it did not have the right to do so.

Niranjani Akhada, one of the 13 akhadas of seers participating in the Kumbh, had announced in Haridwar on Thursday that the Kumbh Mela was over for them.

Meanwhile, officials have said that despite a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Kumbh will continue till April 30.

with agency inputs