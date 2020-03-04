Kuldeep Sengar convicted of culpable homicide of victim's father
New Delhi: A court in Delhi on Wednesday convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the death of the Unnao rape victim's father.
District judge Dharmesh Sharma said Sengar had no intention of killing the victim's father. "He was beaten in a brutal manner that led to his death," the judge said. The judge also called the doctors who treated the victim's father as 'butchers'.
On August 13 last year, the court had charged Sengar, along with his brother Atul Sengar, three policemen and five others with the murder of the victim's father. The court had on December 20 sent Sengar to jail for the "remainder of his natural biological life" for raping the woman in 2017, when she was a minor.
The rape survivor's father was assaulted and framed in a case of illegal firearms possession by the MLA and his aides. He died on April 9, 2018, while in judicial custody. This came after a day the victim tried to set herself ablaze near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow to protest alleged police inaction against the MLA, whom she accused of sexually assaulting her. She was airlifted from a hospital in Lucknow to AIIMS in Delhi. The victim has been provided accommodation in Delhi and is under CRPF protection.
