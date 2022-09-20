K'taka Congress chief Shivakumar questioned

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar in connection with a second money laundering case being probed against him.



The 60-year-old Congress leader reached the federal agency's office at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around noon and was seen entering the office after getting a pass made from the front office.

The agency issued him the latest summons last week in a second money laundering case after taking cognisance of a 2020 CBI case linked to the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Shivakumar, who was accompanied by a group of about four people, stepped out for lunch during lunch break and re-joined the session. The former Karnataka minister did not reply to questions posed by reporters, saying he will speak to them later.

The CBI case was filed against Shivakumar and his family members on the allegations of possession of disproportionateassets worth Rs 74.93 crore. The Congress leader, after receiving the latest ED summons, had said he was not aware of the case for which he had been asked to appear before the agency.

"In the midst of the #BharatJodoYatra and the Assembly session, they have again issued me an ED summons to appear. I am ready to cooperate but the timing of this summon and the harassment I am put through, is coming in the way of discharging my constitutional and political duties," Shivakumar tweeted on September 15.