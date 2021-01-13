K'taka CM expands cabinet, 7 Ministers sworn-in

Bengaluru: The 17 month old cabinet in Karnataka was expanded on Wednesday with the induction of seven Ministers.



Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Ministers at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

The new Ministers are MLAs Umesh Katti (Hukkeri), S Angara (Sullia), Murugesh Nirani (Bilgi) and Arvind Limbavali (Mahadevapura), and MLCs R Shankar, M T B Nagaraj and C P Yogeshwar.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his cabinet colleagues, BJP leaders and office bearers, including General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior state government officials,family members and supporters of the new Ministers,among others,were present.

This is the third expansion of the cabinet since Yediyurappa assumed charge in July 2019 after the collapse of the Congress-JDS government in the wake of revolt by 17 MLAs of the coalition partners.