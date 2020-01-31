Kovind calls CAA 'historic' sans a word on NPR, NRC

New Delhi: At a time when the country is witnessing continuous protests over the implementation of contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), eulogisation of the controversial law by President Ram Nath Kovind during his joint address of both the Houses of Parliament has raised many eyebrows, including that of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.



Surprisingly, Kovind talked cautiously and didn't mention about NPR or NRC in his address to members of both the Houses.

"India has always believed in the principle of equal respect for all faiths. However, at the time of Partition, this very belief of India and of its people came under the most severe attack," said.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is a historic law. It has fulfilled wishes of our founding fathers including Mahatma Gandhi, who had said after Partition that Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan, who do not wish to live there, can come to India," Kovind said.

Kovind, without directly referring to the anti-CAA protests in the country some of which have witnessed violence, said: "Debate and discussion on any issue strengthens democracy while violence during protests weaken it."