Kota infant deaths: Carpet rolled out for health minister visiting hospital, removed later

A carpet was laid out to welcome Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma at the JK Lon Hospital in Kota on Friday where at least 100 infants have died in December alone. The carpet was later removed upon media presence, news agency ANI reported.

At least 100 children have died at the hospital in December — 10 of them within 48 hours between December 23 and 24, prompting the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government to form a committee. The government, however, had cleared the hospital of any lapses last month.

However, when The Indian Express visited the hospital Thursday, families of patients pointed to the dismal facilities and complained that their calls for help were not being heard. JK Lon is the biggest government hospital for children in Kota. It receives 200-300 patients in the OPD apart from 30-40 admissions every day in its Paediatrics Department.

(Image and Inputs from The Indian Express)