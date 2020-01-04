Kota: Cong does damage control as Central team begins probe

New Delhi: The Congress that faced embarrassment over the 'insensitive' statements by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the issue of infant deaths in Kota hospital has come out with a damage control plan to handle the issue more responsibly.



After Congress president Sonia Gandhi sought a detailed report from the Gehlot government in this regard, the party's state unit chief Sachin Pilot has suggested its leaders to be more sensitive while commenting on such serious issues.

Pilot, who visited JK Lon Hospital in Kota on Saturday, has also made it clear that there is no point blaming the past government. Slamming Gehlot over the issue, he said: "I think our response to this (Kota infants' deaths) could have been more compassionate and sensitive. After being in power for 13 months, I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous government's misdeeds. Accountability should be fixed."

Apart from Pilot, a team from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare too visited the hospital and started an investigation into the deaths. Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla also paid a visit to the hospital and took stock. Birla met the aggrieved families of the deceased infants in Kota and offered help. Addressing the media, he said: "The death of these infants is a serious issue and I have written two letters to Rajasthan Chief Minister for taking steps to check further deaths. I will stand with the Rajasthan government to prevent further deaths of infants and will take efforts needed," he said.