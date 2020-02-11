Key constituencies: Atishi trails from Kalkaji, Kapil Mishra ahead in Model Town

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is racing ahead of the BJP in the counting of votes for the Delhi election. Early trends show the Delhi-based party leading in over 50 seats while its closest rival BJP is ahead in 20 seats. "Our victory will prove that real patriotism is that if you get the opportunity in politics, you must work for the people. Work on education, hospitals," said AAP's Manish Sisodia, taking a swipe at the BJP which centred its campaign on nationalism.

Although AAP is well ahead of the BJP, the Delhi-based party is trailing in at least 20 seats it had won in the 2015 elections. For the BJP, which ran a high-voltage campaign for the February 8 election, early trends show a gain of 20 seats.

Exit polls have predicted another term for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP, which powered its campaign on the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests at Shaheen Bagh, is likely to put up a good show.

The campaign for the Delhi Election 2020 has been bitter and polarised, the political discourse bogged down by threatening slogans and foul language.

The ruling AAP has sought to retain power on the work done in the field of education, health, and in providing cheap electricity and water, while the main opposition BJP conducted a massive campaign, roping in most of its 70 union ministers, 270 MPs and leaders and Chief Ministers from various states, to deliver it's campaign message on anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

Delhi election 2020 was held on Saturday, with 62.59 per cent of the city's voters coming out to exercise their democratic right. The voter turnout in the previous assembly election in 2015 stood at 67.5 per cent.

Exit polls released after the conclusion of voting predicted as many as 56 of the 70 assembly seats for AAP, leaving 14 for the BJP and zero for the Congress.

