'Kerala no longer in position to provide oxygen to other states'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling him that his state will no longer be able to supply oxygen to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as the cases are on the surge which has resulted in the huge daily requirement of the life-saving gas. Vijayan said Kerala produces 219 metric tonnes of oxygen. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan said in order to manage the crisis, the state had ensured 450 MT of buffer stock and had been managing oxygen without putting pressure on the national grid.



"However, due to the demands from neighbouring states, the buffer stock was allowed to be transported and now the buffer stock is only 86 MT," he said.

"As per the decisions in the meeting of the Central Committee on Oxygen allocation held on May 6, 2021, the state will allow 40 MT to Tamil Nadu by May 10. However, after this, it will be practically impossible to allow oxygen to be taken outside the state considering the present situation," he said.

He said at present, there are 4,02,650 active cases and the projected number of patients may rise to around 6,00,000 by May 15.