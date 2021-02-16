Kerala, Maha, K'taka account for 77% of 1.39L active Covid cases: Health Min

New Delhi: India's total COVID-19 active cases currently stand at 1.39 lakh with 33 states and Union Territories having reported less than 5,000 active cases in a span of 24 hours, the Health ministry said on Monday.



Three states — Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka — cumulatively account for 77 per cent (76.5 per cent) of India's total active cases. Kerala, Maharashtra together account for 74.72 per cent of the total active cases.

Tripura and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli currently have only two active cases each.

The ministry said 18 states and UTs have not reported any deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. India's tally of Covid cases rose to 1,09,16,589 with 11,649 new infections, while fresh fatalities were recorded below 100 for the ninth time this month, according to the ministry data on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,55,732 with 90 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,21,220 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.29 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested Covid positive, said the Ahmedabad-based medical facility where he is admitted after he fainted in a rally.

He has mild symptoms and his condition is stable, it said on Monday.

On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted to the UN Mehta Heart Hospital there.

Rupani's sample was collected on Sunday night and sent for an RT-PCR test which has come out positive for Coronavirus, said the hospital health bulletin on Monday.

The hospital also said the Chief Minister fainted on Sunday due to "tiredness and physical weakness".

According to the Health ministry's report, a total of 85,16,385 beneficiaries vaccinated till 6 pm on Monday and no case of serious/severe AEFI/death attributable to vaccination till date has been reported.