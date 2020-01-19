Kerala Guv seeks report from Vijayan govt over CAA suit in SC

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Sunday sought a report from the Kerala government for filing a petition in the Supreme Court against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state without informing him.

"The Governor's office has sought a report from the Chief Secretary for not informing him about the state's move to approach the apex court against the CAA," a top source from Raj Bhavan was quoted as saying by PTI.

Last week, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had filed a petition under Article 131 and sought the law to be declared unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion) of the Constitution.

The petition was filed two weeks after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution demanding that the new citizenship law be scrapped.

Khan had publicly criticised the government for not informing him before moving the top Court against the CAA.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)