Kejriwal to take oath on Feb 16 at Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi: After resounding victory in Delhi assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take oath for the third time on February 16.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the historic Ramlila Maidan -- similar to that of last two times.

Kejriwal swept the Assembly elections in Delhi winning 62 of the 70 seats on Tuesday leaving the main rival BJP way behind.

Kejriwal will also meet newly elected MLAs on Wednesday.