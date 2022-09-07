Kejriwal to begin 'Make India No. 1' yatra from Haryana today

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to launch an all-India campaign on September 7 from Haryana to build party organisation and increase the party's influence with an eye on the 2024 general election and assembly polls in seven crucial states.



Kejriwal will take the campaign 'Making India No. 1' across states, holding rallies, youth meetings and Tiranga (Tricolour) yatras. A beginning will be made in Haryana with a two-day programme on September 7-8.

The choice of Haryana for launching the campaign is significant as the northern state has been chosen over Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, where state polls are due in December. The AAP is trying to cash in on the ripple effect of its historic victory in Punjab in March. Kejriwal will be accompanied by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Kejriwal will launch the campaign with rallies in Adampur and Hisar, according to people aware of the matter. He will hold a rally in Adampur, meet party cadre, address a youth 'sammelan' and also a Tiranga yatra in Hisar.

"AAP is trying to build its party organisation in Haryana. The village-level initiative of going door-to-door to build party organisation has yielded a good response. The two-day programme of Kejriwal ji will give it further fillip," said a senior AAP functionary, who did not wish to be identified.

Adampur is the family borough of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Sitting MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi had cross-voted in Rajya Sabha elections and switched loyalties from the Congress to the BJP in August. With a rally in Adampur, the AAP hopes to give a dual message to tackle both the Congress and the BJP — end dynastic politics and vote for developmen