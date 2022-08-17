Kejriwal launches 'Make India No. 1' mission, calls for focus on education, healthcare
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a national mission to make India the number one country in the world and called on all citizens and political parties to join it.
Providing free education and healthcare to citizens, employment to youths, equal rights and dignity to women and fair price to farmers for their produce are needed to achieve the goal, he said.
Kejriwal said he will travel across the country as part of the mission -- 'Make India No. 1' -- to encourage people to join the initiative and achieve its objectives.
He said the mission is apolitical in nature.
"This is not the mission of a political party, it's a national mission. I call upon the BJP and all other parties to come forward and join this initiative to make India the number one country in the world," the chief minister said.
Many countries like Singapore got independence after India but are ahead of us. Why is India lagging behind despite Indians being the "most intelligent and hard working in the world", Kejriwal asked.
