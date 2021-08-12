Kejriwal launches 33 'faceless' transport services

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind move across India, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday officially launched 33 "faceless" transport services — starting from getting a learner's license to registering vehicles and all related services — which will require no physical interaction with officials, taking the entire process online and cutting out middlemen agents.



All work under the Transport Department, which includes the issuance of licenses, will now be done digitally without anyone having to visit an RTO office. In a symbolic gesture, the CM locked the gates of the IP Estate RTO office — marking the beginning of a new era in government services.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot was also at the launch with the Chief Minister and said 3.50 lakh service requests had been approved in a "faceless manner" in the five-month-long trial period beginning in February, adding that these 33 transport services comprise 95 per cent of all services offered by the department.

The trials of online learner's licence (E-Learning licence) were held between August 8 and 10, during which time, 400 applications came in. Once fully launched, the e-LL test facility will benefit over four lakh applicants annually, the department said. Under the new system, a learner's license will now be provided through AI-based facial recognition software to ensure maximum security. An Aadhaar-based authentication along with an E-sign facility will also be available. "Even the 1076 agent won't come to your doorstep for any papers, now you just have to log in to your computer and get all your work done," Kejriwal said. However, two services still require an applicant to come to the office –– a driving test, for which all processes till the actual test, including the appointment and fees, are online and to get the fitness of the car checked. Physical interaction will be limited to the driving skill test, conducted at 13 fully Automated Driving Test Tracks.

In case of any problem, applicants can call the helpline of Door Step Delivery of Services on 1076. "Apart from this, we will have three deputy commissioners sitting in Surajmal Vihar, Dwarka and Sarai Kale Khan, who will listen to the grievances of the people. You can also register your complaints by going there," the Transport minister said.

"The success rate of the applications we are approving so far is more than 80 per cent and our rejection rate is less than one per cent", the Cabinet minister added.

Citizens can avail a faceless service by visiting the transport.delhi.gov.in website.