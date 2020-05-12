Kejriwal invites public suggestion to prepare post-lockdown strategy

Underlining the importance of safeguarding public health and the economy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday sought suggestions from people on charting out the roadmap to ease restrictions and offer relaxations in the national capital after May 17 when the third phase of lockdown ends.

Kejriwal, who has been advocating greater relaxations to boost the economy, said the Delhi government will draft its proposal, which will have to be shared with the Union government by May 15, based on inputs from people and experts.

"On one hand we will have to protect ourselves from Corona, take care of our health, on the other hand we also need to protect the health of our economy. Because a lot of people are facing difficulties due to the lockdown," Kejriwal said, a day after proposing that economic activities be resumed across Delhi, barring its containment zones.

The AAP chief said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his video conferencing with all chief ministers on Monday, sought suggestions from the states and Union Territories on arrangements post May 17. Kejriwal had appealed to the PM to categorise only the containment zones as red zones and not all the 11 districts of Delhi.

"I want to know from the people of Delhi whether or not relaxations should be offered. Lockdown can't be lifted altogether. To what extent should we offer relaxations? In which areas? Should buses run, or the metro? Autos, cabs? Should schools, markets, industrial areas be opened? What all should remain under lockdown and what all should be reopened?" Kejriwal said during a webcast.

The suggestions will be accepted till 5 pm on Wednesday, Kejriwal said, adding that the Delhi government plans to send its proposal to the Centre by Thursday. "I am looking for ideas. There won't be any voting on the suggestions we receive. We are also consulting experts, doctors," he added.

The suggestions can be emailed at DelhiCm.Suggestions@gmail.com, sent on WhatsApp number 8800007722 or recorded after dialling a dedicated helpline 1031.

(Inputs and image from hindustantimes.com)