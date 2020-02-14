Kejriwal invites Modi to Sunday's swearing-in ceremony
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in function in capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.
Speaking to IANS, sources in the party said the invite has been sent to the Prime Minister.
Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third consecutive time, along with his cabinet at 10 a.m.
AAP has bagged 62 of 70 seats here.
