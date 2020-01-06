Kejriwal inaugurates 152 Mohalla Clinics

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 152 Mohalla Clinics at an event in Delhi on Sunday. This takes the total number of Mohalla Clinics to 450 which was earlier almost 300. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain was also present at the event held in Pitampura. The Delhi government, in a statement, said that the inauguration of 152 mohalla clinics has "set a world record".



Kejriwal said, "No city in the world witnessed this scale of expansion of healthcare facilities. Within a year, 152 Mohalla Clinics opened, within five years 450 Mohalla clinics started, many polyclinics and hospitals built. In Delhi, we are not only building Mohalla Clinics for enhancing the healthcare facilities, but we are also constructing world-class hospitals. In the last 70 years, different governments in Delhi built 10,000 beds in government hospitals. Now in the last five years, 15,000 new beds are being added to the government hospitals as the expansion plan is underway and the foundation stone for many big hospitals has been laid."

