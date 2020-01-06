Kejriwal inaugurates 152 Mohalla Clinics
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 152 Mohalla Clinics at an event in Delhi on Sunday. This takes the total number of Mohalla Clinics to 450 which was earlier almost 300. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain was also present at the event held in Pitampura. The Delhi government, in a statement, said that the inauguration of 152 mohalla clinics has "set a world record".
Kejriwal said, "No city in the world witnessed this scale of expansion of healthcare facilities. Within a year, 152 Mohalla Clinics opened, within five years 450 Mohalla clinics started, many polyclinics and hospitals built. In Delhi, we are not only building Mohalla Clinics for enhancing the healthcare facilities, but we are also constructing world-class hospitals. In the last 70 years, different governments in Delhi built 10,000 beds in government hospitals. Now in the last five years, 15,000 new beds are being added to the government hospitals as the expansion plan is underway and the foundation stone for many big hospitals has been laid."
See P3
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JNU attack 'shame on democracy', says Mamata5 Jan 2020 7:02 PM GMT
Bloodshed in JNU: Masked 'ABVP' men brutally attack...5 Jan 2020 7:00 PM GMT
Sikh youth killed in Pak, India demands action5 Jan 2020 7:00 PM GMT
Fuel prices up for 4th straight day as US strike roils oil...5 Jan 2020 6:59 PM GMT
CAA toll-free number not linked to Netflix: Shah5 Jan 2020 6:58 PM GMT