Kejriwal flags off 100 new ultra-modern buses

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 new ultra-modern buses equipped with state-of-the-art features including CCTVs, panic buttons, hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled and GPS tracking systems.



The Chief Minister said: "We have added 100 new buses to the fleet today (Thursday) and now Delhiites are getting happy news every week. Hundreds of new buses will be added within the next five to six months. The shortage of buses for many years is now being addressed with these new additional buses. We aim to transform and modernise the transport sector in Delhi. At least 1,000 electric buses will also be inducted very soon."

Meanwhile, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the government has succeeded in getting new buses after a lot of hard work. A total of 525 new buses with ultra-modern facilities have been put on Delhi's stretches since August this year.

The new buses feature hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled to facilitate boarding and aligning of wheelchairs, CCTVs for women's safety, panic buttons with hooters and GPS for tracking. These buses have 37 seats. 14 panic buttons have been installed inside the bus with seven on each side.

These will ply from Tilak Nagar to Bakkargarh Border (12 buses), Tilak Nagar to Jaffarpur Kalan (3), Auchandi Border to Azadpur (12), Sultanpur Dabas to Old Delhi Railway Station (6), Old Delhi Railway Station to Ramzanpur Village (9), Singhu Border to Tikri Border (9), Old Delhi Railway Station to Jhingola Village (8), Inderlok Metro Station to Dhansa Border (11), Nilothi Extension to Mori Gate Terminal (8), Narela to Najafgarh (6), Singhu Border to Kamla Market (8), and Azadpur to Narela Terminal (8).

In addition to the above buses; 1,000 low-floor AC buses are also being inducted in the scheme. The tender for balance 350 buses is being floated too. Further, the Delhi government is also inducting 1000 electric buses in phases. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has floated tenders for the purchase of 300 electric buses. These buses will be in addition to 1,000 cluster e-buses, which are already scheduled to be added to the existing fleet.