Kejriwal files nomination after waiting for over 6 hours: AAP
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination after waiting for over six hours on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party said.
Kejriwal was 45th in queue to file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency from where he had registered a landslide victory in 2015.
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Kejriwal has filed his nomination at around 6.30 pm.
