Kejriwal demands proper security for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley

New Delhi: Anguished over the "targeted" killing of many Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that they should be given adequate security and that their voices should not be "quelled".



In an online press briefing, he also said that terrorist forces don't want communal amity in Jammu & Kashmir as members of the Kashmiri Pandit community are being "targeted and killed", is a reminder of what happened in the 90s.

He also said that 16 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed this year.

"I demand Kashmiri Pandits be given adequate security and their voices should not be quelled. They should be allowed to establish their homes in their 'janmabhoomi' (birth place)," Kejriwal said.

"It is my appeal to the Centre that to help Kashmiri Pandits settle in Kashmir, we will all have to work together and we are ready to play whatever role we can," he said.

"The Kashmiri Pandits have only one demand- security. The terrorists killed 16 Kashmiri Pandits, including Rahul Bhat, Rajni Bala and Makhan Lal Bindroo. But the Centre didn't do anything. When they protested, the Pandits were locked inside their colonies. Is this justice," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted the chief minister as saying.

Protests against the killing of a Hindu schoolteacher in Kulgam continued to rock several parts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.