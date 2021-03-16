Kejriwal condemns 'unconstitutional, anti-democracy' move as govt introduces Amendment to GNCTD Bill in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Central government for introducing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha.



The Bill with the objective of giving a proper "interpretation" of a Supreme Court ruling was introduced in the Lower House by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and will for most purposes provide the L-G's office with power in the executive process.

The Chief Minister took to social media to say, "After being rejected by ppl of Del (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected govt thro a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement. We strongly condemn BJP's unconstitutional n anti-democracy move."

He went on: "The Bill says- 1. For Delhi, "Govt" will mean LG. Then what will elected govt do? 2. All files will go to LG. This is against 4.7.18 Constitution Bench judgement which said that files will not be sent to LG, elected govt will take all decisions and send copy of decision to LG."

According to proposed amendments, Section 21 of the Act — dealing with restrictions on laws passed by legislative assembly with respect to certain matters — is sought to be revised to clarify that the expression "government" referred to in any law to be made by the legislative assembly shall mean the "Lieutenant Governor". A sub-section shall be inserted to this effect in Section 21.

In Section 24 of the principal Act — which requires a Bill passed by the Delhi legislative assembly to be presented to the LG who may assent, withhold or reserve it for consideration of the President — an additional clause will be inserted to cover any of the matters that fall outside the purview of the powers conferred on the legislative assembly.

In Section 44 of the principal Act dealing with powers to makes rules for conduct of business, in sub-section (2) — which states that as otherwise provided in this Act, all executive action of the Lieutenant Governor whether taken on the advice of his ministers or otherwise shall be expressed to be taken in the name of the Lieutenant Governor. Meanwhile, he called the Bill's introduction in Lok Sabha "unconstitutional and undemocratic". "It would just be the L-G of Delhi, backed by the Union Government, taking decisions for the people which is highly undemocratic and against all ideals of the constitution," Sisodia said.

"BJP has meddled with the welfare and provisions for the people in various states that it holds power in, now it wants to ensure that the people of Delhi do not benefit from rightful provisions and initiatives of the Delhi government," he added.

He alleged that the Bill will stall the Capital's progress by giving undue powers to the L-G. Files regarding the progress of mohalla clinics, CCTV installations, free electricity, water and schools have collected dust in the L-G's office, owing to lack of support from his office, he alleged.