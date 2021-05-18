Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid

New Delhi: The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.



He also said that the children who have lost both parents, or single parent, due to Covid-19 will also be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 up to the age of 25 years. Also, the government will take care of their education, he said.

All these announcements will be implemented after they are approved by the Delhi Cabinet, he said.

The chief minister also said that all 72 lakh ration card holders in the city will be provided free 10 Kg ration this month.

The poor and needy even without ration card will be provided free ration, he added.