Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh for kin of violence victims

New Delhi: Announcing Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of those killed in violence in north-east Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asserted that any AAP member found guilty of involvement should get double the punishment prescribed in law.



He also announced the widening of the ambit of the "Farishte" scheme, whereby anyone affected by the violence can also avail of free treatment at any private hospital.

The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for all those injured and assured that the government would bear all the expenses of the treatment, even for those admitted in private hospitals.

Kejriwal also said special camps would also be set up to assist people in gathering essential documents which may have been lost in arson. To provide help to the victims, SDMs have been designated as nodal officers for all helpdesks. Their number in the affected areas will also be increased from six at present to 18. Four Magistrates would be appointed to provide relief at night.

To the next of kin of those killed, Rs 1 lakh would be provided upfront and Rs 9 lakh would be released after the verification of documents. In case of the death of a minor, the ex gratia would be Rs 5 lakh. For the injured, Rs 5 lakh would be provided in case of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injury, Rs 20,000 for minor injury and Rs 3 lakh to those rendered orphans.

The Chief Minister also announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to those whose houses have been completely burnt down. In case of tenants, he said Rs 1 lakh would be paid for the loss of belongings and Rs 4 lakh to the landlord for the loss of unit. In case of substantial damage to the house, Rs 2.5 lakh would be provided.

Additionally, Rs 5,000 would also be paid as compensation for the loss of each animal, Rs 25,000 for damage to a cycle-rickshaw and Rs 50,000 for damage to an e-rickshaw. For loss of commercial units, compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh would be paid. Those who lost their houses and need immediate assistance, Rs 25,000 would be given immediately.