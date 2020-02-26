Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore compensation to cop's family
NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of head constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence in north-east Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.
"As per the Delhi government's policy, we will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job to a member of Rantan Lal ji's family," he said in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Kejriwal had visited Lal's family on Tuesday.
In addition to this, families of those killed in the violence will get Rs 2 lakh while the seriously injured will be given a compensation of Rs 50,000.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mamata offers prayers at Puri Temple seeking peace &26 Feb 2020 6:31 PM GMT
Children left without father, families without bread earner26 Feb 2020 6:27 PM GMT
106 arrested, 18 FIRs registered: Police26 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Residents live in fear a day after mob attack26 Feb 2020 6:26 PM GMT
Feeling insecure, Muslims in N-E Delhi flee their homes26 Feb 2020 6:25 PM GMT