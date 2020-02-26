Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore compensation to cop's family

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of head constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence in north-east Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.

"As per the Delhi government's policy, we will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job to a member of Rantan Lal ji's family," he said in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Kejriwal had visited Lal's family on Tuesday.

In addition to this, families of those killed in the violence will get Rs 2 lakh while the seriously injured will be given a compensation of Rs 50,000.