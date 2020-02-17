Kejriwal allocates Cabinet posts to ministers

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with all the other Cabinet ministers took charge on Monday at the Delhi secretariat. In an internal meeting, the portfolios of Delhi Cabinet were decided. While Kejriwal will not have any department under him in this term, most portfolios have remained the same with few changes in some.



Delhi Jal Board will now be under Health Minister Satyendra Jain which was earlier under Arvind Kejriwal. The Environment Department which was earlier with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will now be under Minister for Employment and Labour, Gopal Rai.

Women and Child Development Department will be under Minister of Social Welfare, Rajendra Pal Gautam, who will continue holding the Social Welfare portfolio as well.

Manish Sisodia will continue as Deputy Chief Minister. Sisodia will also hold the charge of education, finance, planning, land and building, vigilance, tourism, services, art, culture and language departments.