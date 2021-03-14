Kazakhstan: 4 killed as military transport plane crashes

Moscow: A plane operated by Kazakhstan's state security agency crashed in the Central Asian country on Saturday, killing four crew members and injuring two others, officials said.

The ex-Soviet country's Emergencies Ministry said the two survivors were hospitalised.

The ministry said the Soviet-built An-26 two-engine turboprop crashed while trying to land at the airport of Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty. The plane had flown from the capital, Nur-Sultan, with only the six crew members on board.

Kazakhstan's National Security Committee said it owned the plane. It said a probe into the cause of the crash has been launched.

Communication with the aircraft ceased at around 17:20 pm local time (1120 GMT) "during the landing approach at the Almaty airport," the airport said, adding that the aircraft crashed at the end of the runway. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Videos posted online showed plumes of smoke rising from the crash site.

The An-26 was designed in the 1960s and built in great numbers for both civilian and military use. Hundreds have remained in service in former Soviet nations and other countries around the world.