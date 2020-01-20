Kashmiri Pandits stage silent protest at Jantar Mantar to mark 30 years of exodus
NEW DELHI: Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits, including children, on Sunday held a silent sit-in at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to commemorate the community's forceful eviction from Kashmir 30 years ago.
The protest was led by Jammu Kashmir Vichar Manch (JKVM), Kashmir Samiti Delhi, Roots in Kashmir (RIK) and Panun Kashmir. The protesters demanded that their human rights be restored as they have faced discrimination over the last 30 years.
"We have been made a forgotten community. Our culture is fading. Our existence is under threat," said Anoop Bhat, coordinator, Roots in Kashmir.
The protesters recited poems and songs which highlighted their pain in exile.
