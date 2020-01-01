Kashmir: SMS for all, Internet at govt hospitals from today
Jammu: Broadband internet services were set to be restored in government-run hospitals and SMS facility on all mobile phones from Tuesday midnight in Kashmir, after over four and a half months of suspension.
Internet services, landline, and mobile phones were snapped across Jammu and Kashmir on August 4, a day before the Centre's announcement to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two union territories. Though most services, except mobile internet, were restored in Jammu within a week, Kashmir saw landlines and post-paid services being restored in phases.
"It has been decided to restore internet connectivity to all government hospitals with effect from midnight of December 31 besides fully restoring SMS on mobile phones," Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesman Rohit Kansal told reporters on Tuesday.
However, Internet and pre-paid mobile services in Kashmir are yet to be restored.
(Image from thehindu.com)
