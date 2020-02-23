Kashmir Schools, Shut Since Centre's J&K Move, To Open From Monday

New Delhi: Schools in Kashmir, shut since the Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories, will open tomorrow. The re-opening of schools will take place as US President Donald Trump will reach India on a two-day visit.

The schools had been shut for five months ahead of the long winter vacation in view of the security situation. It was part of multiple precautionary measures taken by the centre following the big move.

