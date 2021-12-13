Kashmir continues to record minimum temperatures below freezing point

Srinagar: There was a slight improvement in the minimum temperature recorded across Kashmir, but the mercury continued to settle several degrees below the freezing point, officials said on Sunday.



Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday night — up by 0.6 degrees from the previous night — which was the coldest of the season so far, the officials said.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius — up from minus 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, they said. The resort was the coldest recorded place in the Valley. The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Office has forecast light rain and snow at isolated to scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Safdurjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature at 6.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department stated.

The weather agency, in its daily bulletin, said that partly cloudy sky and mist will prevail in the Capital city on Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday.