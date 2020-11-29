Karnataka CM's political secy hospitalised after alleged 'suicide' attempt, stable

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary and grand nephew N R Santosh, who was hospitalised following an alleged suicide attempt, is 'stable and cheerful' and may be discharged in a day or two, doctors treating him said on Saturday.

Responding to the incident, the state Congress demanded an investigation into the matter to enable the truth to come out and claimed that some confidential matters are linked to it.

An FIR has been registered against Santosh for allegedly attempting to kill himself, police sources said.

According to sources, Santosh is said to have attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills on Friday night.

On finding him unconscious at his Dollars Colony residence here, family members rushed him to the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.

Santosh (31) was brought at about 8.30 pm with an alleged history of consumption of sleeping tablets at around 7 pm, the Hospital President Dr Naresh Shetty said in a statement.

Noting that on admission he was drowsy, the doctor said appropriate treatment was administered immediately and all investigations were carried out.

"He has been taking sleeping tablets occasionally for his sleep disturbance as per past history.

This morning, the patient is stable. He had his breakfast and is cheerful. The plan is to shift the patient to the ward post noon today.

He may be discharged in a day or two, based on his health status and recovery," the statement added.

Addressing the media, ICU specialist at the hospital Dr Deepak said Santhosh had taken sleeping pills alprazolam.

Yediyurappa had rushed to the hospital late last night to inquire about Santosh's health.

"This morning, we walked together for 45 minutes. Even yesterday I saw him, he was happy. I don't know why this happened. I will find out and talk to his family," he said.

Meanwhile, the Sadashivanagar police have registered an FIR against Santosh, police sources said.

The case has been registered under Section 309 of the IPC (Attempt to commit suicide), they said, adding that police will question Santosh after taking doctor's advice once he recovers.

They have recorded his wife Jahnavi's statement.

Speaking to reporters, Jahnavi rejected reports about any marital issues and said there was some "political imbalance," which he had taken to his heart.