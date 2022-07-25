Kanwariya killed, 7 injured in collision between 2 vehicles in UP's Meerganj
Bareilly (UP): A kanwariya was killed and seven other people injured when the car in which they were traveling was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the highway in Meerganj here, police said.
Girish Gupta (40), was returning from Haridwar with his family when the accident occurred at Sindhauli crossing in Meerganj, ASP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.
While Gupta was killed, the injured, including the car driver, were taken to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, police said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt trying to intimidate us by suspending our MPs, we will not be...25 July 2022 11:44 AM GMT
Four Cong MPs suspended from LS for rest of session for disrupting...25 July 2022 11:40 AM GMT
Alleged Abe assassin to undergo mental evaluation until Nov25 July 2022 11:38 AM GMT
Markets break six-day rally dragged down by Reliance25 July 2022 10:40 AM GMT
Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe congratulates new Indian counterpart Murmu,...25 July 2022 10:35 AM GMT