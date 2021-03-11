Kanpur: Rape survivor's father dies in accident, family alleges murder

Kanpur (UP): The father of a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly gangraped by three men two days ago in her village near here, was killed on Wednesday in a road accident in front of a hospital in Kanpur's Ghatampur area, where the girl was taken for a medical examination.



The aggrieved family claimed that the girl's father was killed in a planned manner. They alleged that Police are also involved in the matter. Earlier, members of the victim's family had claimed that they were receiving threats.

The prime accused in the rape case, Golu Yadav, son of a police sub-inspector, was arrested earlier and efforts were underway to nab his brother Saurabh Yadav and friend Deepu Yadav, Kanpur Deputy IG Preetinder Singh said.

While the medical examination of the rape survivor was going on at the community health centre (CHC) in Ghatampur, her father went out for a cup of tea and he was hit by a truck, Singh said. Continued on P6