Comedian Kunal Kamra Seeks Apology, Rs. 25 Lakh From IndiGo Over Flying Ban

Mumbai/New Delhi: Comedian Kunal Kamra has sent a legal notice to IndiGo, demanding a public apology, Rs 25 lakh for "causing mental pain and agony" and revocation of a six-month ban imposed on Wednesday for heckling a prominent TV channel editor, according to news agency PTI.

Mr Kamra, a Mumbai-based stand-up comic known for his sharply critical views against the government and government-friendly media networks, was banned after he posted a video of his encounter with Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV. In the video, he is seen throwing questions at Mr Goswami, who doesn't respond.

Three other airlines, including national carrier Air India, rushed to follow IndiGo's ban after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urged them to; the other two being SpiceJet and GoAir.

Two others - Vistara and AirAsia - are said to be considering a ban as well.

"Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable and endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned," Mr Puri had tweeted.

All airlines tagged Mr Puri in their tweets announcing their compliance.

However, the ban was swiftly criticised by many, who pointed out the "hypocrisy" in banning Mr Kamra while allowing high-profile passengers - like BJP MP Pragya Thakur - to escape without punishment.

The ban has also been criticised as a violation of due process in such cases, with sources in the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) saying normal procedure on receipt of a complaint was to form an internal committee, within 30 days, to probe the matter.

The decision taken by the committee can be appealed against in an appellate body of the Civil Aviation Ministry and a court. Meanwhile, only a 30-day ban can be imposed.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)